The Tomorrow War is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from today. Critics have already given their verdict about the Chris Pratt movie. Some found the story bland while others called Pratt the only person worth looking out for. It seems fans too are divided on whether or not they liked the film. Check out their reactions here...

me watching the first 15 minutes of The Tomorrow War pic.twitter.com/ZZpvfsgUOj — Sean (@SeanStanglandDH) July 2, 2021

Not great but good

I thought The Tomorrow War was actually a pretty good movie — NinerGang ☬ (@shawninthe604) July 2, 2021

Love your flaws

The Tomorrow War had it's flaws, but saying it was great or it was terrible is hyperbole. 6/10. Creature design 👍🏾 — ShoNuff3000 (@evilchrisj) July 2, 2021

One word review

THE TOMORROW WAR was crap. — Cinephile (@Cinephile_16) July 2, 2021

Best in a long time

I just saw The Tomorrow War and it’s one of the best movies I have seen for a long time @prattprattpratt keep up the great work — Daryl_cdn 🇨🇦 (@moviegu68831917) July 2, 2021

That's it!

The Tomorrow War is basically Edge of Tomorrow remix. — Princess Bubblegum (@Abbyllin) July 2, 2021

