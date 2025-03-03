Netflix has unveiled the final trailer for their upcoming sci-fi movie The Electric State on Monday (March 3). The movie directed by Anthony and Joe Russo is based on Simon Stalenhag's graphic novel. Starring Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown, the movie promises an action-packed story set against a dystopian world. The newly released two-minute trailer offers a glimpse of a world where cartoon-like robots, once peaceful, are now revolting. Millie Bobby Brown is seen joining forces with Chris Pratt on a mission to locate her younger brother. The sci-fi adventure film also stars Woody Harrelson, Giancarlo Esposito, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci and Anthony Mackie in key roles. The Electric State is scheduled to release on Netflix on March 14. ‘The Electric State’ Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt Navigate a Dystopian Robot Territory in Search of Her Missing Brother (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘The Electric State’:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)