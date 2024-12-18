The Electric State is a highly anticipated film adaptation of the 2018 graphic novel, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci, and Giancarlo Esposito. The trailer, released today (December 18), introduces audiences to a world where robots have been exiled to a vast 200,000-square-mile territory after a failed rebellion. Humans believe that robots cannot understand their best interests. However, Keats (played by Chris Pratt) teams up with a young orphan, Michelle (Played by Millie Bobby Brown), to find her missing brother, aided by a bot named Cosmo. Directed by the Russo Brothers, The Electric State will be available on Netflix from March 14, 2025. The Electric State: Millie Bobby Brown to Star in Russo Brothers' Sci-Fi Film For Universal Pictures.

The Electric State Trailer

