The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window features Kristen Bell as Anna who is just dealing with her daily routine by sitting with a glass of wine, staring out the window until a handsome hunk (Tom Riley) moves in to the neighbourhood. The teaser showcases how her life turns upside down when she witnesses a murder and calls 911, but the police officials say, ‘Nothing happened. It is illegal to make a false report, Anna’. She is seen immediately taken aback with some moments from her past. It is also shown that Anna is undergoing a therapy and she is seen receiving a call from her therapist who reminds her to not consume her pills with wine as that could further contribute to hallucinations.

Watch The Teaser Below:

