The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is the upcoming thriller that revolves around Kristen Bell’s character Anna. She is an alcohol addict, who sometimes mixes it will pills. Sitting with a glass of wine and staring out the window is something that she does on a daily basis. But things change when a handsome neighbour (played by Tom Riley) moves in across the street and Anna witnesses a murder in his house. Anna is convinced that she has witnessed a gruesome murder, however, no one wants to be believe her and thinks she is a crazy woman. Anna decides to take up the murder case in her hands and sets off to unfold the mystery on her own and prove what she witnessed is true.

Watch The Trailer Below:

