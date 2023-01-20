Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta to enter Colors show Durga Aur Charu. Currently she is among the top 9 contestant of the season and undoubtedly quite popular among the audience. Durga Aur Charu is all set for its leap in the month of February and the makers are ready sign the actress to play a part after the leap. Speaking about the show, it outlines the journey of the two sisters, who are bound by blood but are starkly different owing to their upbringings after being separated as children. Bigg Boss 16: Uttaran Fame Tina Dutta to Be Part of Salman Khan's Reality Show – Reports.

Check The Tweet Here If you Have Missed it:

BREAKING! Tina Datta to enter ColorsTv show 'Durga Aur Charu' after #BiggBoss16. The show is all set for its leap in the month of February and Tina will play the post leap character. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 20, 2023

