Bigg Boss 16 is all set to go live from October 1 and internet can't keep calm. With just a few days for the premiere of BB 16, a probable list of celebrities who'll be part of the show is already making rounds on social media. Now, the latest we hear is that it's Uttaran fame Tina Dutta who is all set to enter the Salman Khan hosted reality show. Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot to Be Part of Salman Khan's Reality Show – Reports.

Tina Dutta in Bigg Boss 16:

EXCLUSIVE - Actress Tina Dutta is confirmed to participate in Bigg Boss 16. Famous for Colors Tv's Uttaran serial. #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/H1Rj0F2jpQ — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 22, 2022

