Tina Datta is mourning the loss of her beloved grandmother. The TV actress' nani died on January 11, 2025. The Bigg Boss and Uttaran star shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, recalling cherished memories with her "amma" through throwback photos and videos. The clips capture joyful moments of the two having fun together, highlighting their special bond. Tina expressed her deep sorrow, saying her heart will forever miss her grandmother’s presence. "Today whatever lil spiritual i am , all thanks to Amma.. Will miss you with all my heart Amma.. Thing’s are never ever gonna be the same without you… Words fall short," she wrote in the emotional post. Arjun Bijlani’s Mother Shifted to ICU Department of Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Critical Condition; TV Actor Shares Health Update on Insta.

Tina Datta's Nani Passes Away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tinaa Dattaa (@tinadatta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)