Abdu Rozik, singer, actor and influencer, best known to Indian audiences for his stint as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, has been arrested at Dubai International Airport. According to media reports, the 21-year-old Tajikistani celebrity was detained upon arrival from Montenegro on charges of theft. However, the nature of the alleged crime has not yet been disclosed. Speaking to the Khaleej Times, a representative from his company stated, "All we can say is that we are aware he has been taken into custody on allegations of theft." As of now, there has been no official statement from Rozik or his family, and it remains unclear what legal steps will follow. Has Singer Abdu Rozik Quit ‘Laughter Chefs 2’? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Rumour.

Abdu Rozik Arrested in Dubai

