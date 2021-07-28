Television's most loved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 13 years on July 28. The show's first episode premiered on this day in 2008. Well, it is definitely a celebration time for the fans and so they have been rejoicing over the same on social media. Netizens are sharing fun memes and messages as TMKOC is 13 years old. Check it out.

13 years of Happiness and many more to go 😃#TMKOC is not just a show it's an emotion ❤@TMKOC_NTF #HasoHasaoDivas pic.twitter.com/znwqRa9PK4 — Raj Aryan (@RajAryanTrue) July 28, 2021

From my childhood till today this show has been my saviour. Kuch nai mila toh tmkoc toh hai na wo dekh lenge🤍 My whole family used to watch it together, even now we watch the old episodes together. 13 years of spreading joy and laughter!#TMKOC pic.twitter.com/vY5KA1QXB3 — Sneha🦋 (@Caprid_chaos) July 28, 2021

One of the best show of TV #TMKOC completes 13 years today 🤩 #HasoHasaoDivas @TMKOC_NTF pic.twitter.com/WKYol1ZRi7 — Ravi Desai 🇮🇳 Champion ICT 🏆 (@its_DRP) July 28, 2021

