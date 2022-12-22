Colors’ will soon present a maha-episode of Udaariyaan on New Year’s Eve. Nehmat will be seen attacked by a gang of goons as a part of the drama. On the other hand, the Naagin’s of television, Surbhi Chandna and Tejasswi Prakash will be seen setting the stage on fire with their performance while Nehmat is attacked. It will be interesting to see how the drama unfolds! Udaariyaan Spoiler Update: Jasmine Gets Teased and Mocked, Gets a Taste of Her Own Medicine in Colors’ Popular Drama.

Take A Look At The Promo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

