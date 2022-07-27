Udaariyaan on Colors is one of the most entertaining shows on television. The drama is getting all the most interesting every passing day and the episodes are gaining more traction from the audience. In the upcoming episode, Fateh (Ankit Gupta) will decide to teach Jasmine (Isha Malviya) a lesson for what she did with Tejo (Priyanka Choudhary). Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Host Rohit Shetty Ecstatic As the Reality Show Scores the Highest Ratings for Fourth Time In a Row!

Jasmine will soon get a taste of her own medicine when she gets hurt while walking down the road. While she is tidying up, a passing car will throw muck on her face. In retaliation and anger, she will run towards the car with a stone in her hand and a few onlooking kids will mock her and call her a mad woman. This incident will make her recollect the way she called Tejo mad and will feel guilty.

As she will reach a stage of breakdown, she will be shocked to see Tejo wiping her face and helping her tidy up.

Will Jasmine’s emotions change seeing Tejo’s kindness? Only time will tell! Udaariyaan airs on Colors from Monday to Saturday at 7:00 pm.

