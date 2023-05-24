Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, aged 32, died in a road accident on Tuesday (May 23) morning. The actress had shot to fame for her role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She had essayed the character Jasmine on the show. Vaibhavi’s last Insta post highlights moments from her trip to Himachal Pradesh. She has posted montage of her visits to some of the iconic spots and penned a lengthy note as well. She wrote, “After I’d just finished watching ‘Sound of Metal’, I was reminded of the gifts, the blessings, most of us are born with. And how brutally do we take it all for granted.” Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Dies at 32; Rupali Ganguly Mourns Her Demise.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s Last Insta Post

