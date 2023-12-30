With a single click, everything changed! Witness how an online scam, the Video Cam Scam, swiftly turned Sub-Inspector Vinay's entire life upside down. Will he safeguard his dignity, honor, and family from the clutches of hackers Catch Video Cam Scam exclusively on EPIC ON! Streaming from January 12, 2024, starring Rajniesh Duggal and Amruta Khanvilkar in pivotal roles, this series unravels the tale of deceit and redemption in the digital age. Don't miss the suspense-packed narrative, delving into the consequences of a momentary online choice, altering lives irreversibly. EPIC ON To Launch New Six Shows! From Tatlubaaz To Chill, Here’s Looking at the Upcoming Series on OTT Platform.

See Video Cam Scam Trailer Here:

Ek click, aur badal gaya sab kuch! 'Video Cam Scam' mein dekhiye kaise ek online scam ne pal bhar mein ulat di sub-inspector Vinay ki poori zindagi. Kya woh apne izzat, samman, aur parivaar ko hackers se bacha paayega? Dekhiye Video Cam Scam - Only on EPIC ON! Streaming on 12th… pic.twitter.com/HAMjEBTumE — EPIC ON (@theepicon) December 28, 2023

