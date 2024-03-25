EPIC ON’s Sharnam travels through India's special spots with stories. On the other hand, their podcast Kahi Suni explores Indian myths, mixing truth and stories. Watch the Holi special episode as they arrive to entertain you and celebrate Radha and Krishna's eternal love in Vrindavan. discovering known and unknown tales. The Holi Special episodes of Sharnam and Kahi Suni aired today at 6:30 am and 8:00 am on EPIC ON. Sharing an intriguing promo, Maker wrote, “Vrindavan ki Holi hai Radha aur Krishna ke amar prem ka prateek,​ Aaiye jaane woh kahaniyaan, jo hain kuch suni aur kuch ansuni!​ Watch Holi Special - Sharnam & Kahi Suni, 25th March, 6:30 AM & 8:00 AM, only on EPIC.​” EPIC ON To Launch New Six Shows! From Tatlubaaz To Chill, Here’s Looking at the Upcoming Series on OTT Platform.

Watch Sharnam and Kahi Suni's Holi Special Promo Here

