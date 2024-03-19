Renowned celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, whose culinary show Family Table, will welcome a special guest for the final episode of it first season. TV personality Shweta Tiwari joined Ranveer Brar for the last episode of this season. The show produced by 1947 Productions sees a fun kitchen face-off between families competing to make better dishes. The celebrity guest who arrives on the show evaluates how well the dishes have been created. The last episode of the first season of Family Table will air on Wednesday, March 20th, at 9 pm only on Epic On. Family Table: Chef Ranveer Brar Prepares ‘Dal Ki Dulhan’ in His Epic Masterclass (Watch Video).

Check Out the Latest Promo of Family Table Here:

