Get ready for some chaotic laughs! The official teaser for Plot 1 BY 2 has dropped on EPIC ON, promising a side-splitting series. Starring Nishant Singh Malkani and Shivya Pathania, the show centres on the Srivastavas, a seemingly ordinary family facing devastation. The teaser throws us into the heart of their crisis - Srivastavas wake up to the shocking news that the government claims their very home! Faced with the threat of losing their property, the family dives into chaos. Expect hilarious dialogues, epic performances, and a whole lot of family bonding as they fight to save their plot. The show premieres on EPIC ON on April 12. Family Table on EPIC ON! Fatima Sana Shaikh to Bring 'Kashmiri Zayka' on Chef Ranveer Brar's Culinary Reality Show (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Plot 1 BY 2 Teaser:

