Television actor Vivian Dsena, known for his roles in Madhubala and Shakti, took to his Instagram account on Monday (March 30) and opened up about the joy of fatherhood as he and his wife Nouran Aly welcomed their second child, a baby boy. While the actor is famously private, he has shared heartfelt reflections on his transition into this new chapter through a note which read, "Went a little off the radar, not without a reason. Some stories aren't announced, they are live first. The silence said enough... The kingdom just got bigger... and this time... Its a Prince." Vivian Dsena Exits ‘Laughter Chefs: Fun Unlimited 3’ for ‘New Fiction Series’ With Colors.

Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly Announce the Arrival of Their Second Child, a Baby Boy

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