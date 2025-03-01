Popular actress and model Edin Rose, who rose to fame with her stint on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18, is going through a difficult phase in her life as she lost her father. She took to her Instagram handle on Saturday (March 1) to mourn his loss by sharing unseen pictures of her with her father from her childhood days. Sharing the fond memories, she captioned her post, "From the day you first held me to the day I last held your hand, I love you dada, rest easy." Fans quickly took to the comment section to offer their condolences to Edin. Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra also offered his condolences and wrote, "RIP." Edin entered the BB 18 house as a wildcard along with Yamini Malhotra and Aditi Mistry. However, she couldn't make it to the final stages of the popular reality show. Rajpal Yadav’s Father, Naurang Yadav, Passes Away at AIIMS, Delhi; Actor Rushes Back From Thailand.

Edin Rose Mourns Her Father’s Demsie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edin Rose (@itsedinrose)

