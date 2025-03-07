Television actress Chahat Pandey, most recently seen on Bigg Boss 18, has gifted her mother, Bhavna Pandey, an elegant black new Kia Carens MUV (multi-utility vehicle), valued between INR 10.60 lakh and INR 19 lakh, depending on the model. Sharing the moment with her followers on Instagram, Chahat was seen kneeling down to present the car keys to her mother in a touching display of love. The mother-daughter duo also conducted traditional rituals inside the showroom to bless their new acquisition. Chahat expressed her heartfelt emotions on Insta and wrote, “A dream come true—gifting my mother a new car, the least I can do for the woman who has given me everything." ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Is Chaahat Pandey’s Boyfriend Gujarati? Salman Khan Exposes the Actress’ Secret Affair on Weekend Ka Vaar (Watch Viral Video).

Chahat Pandey Buys Brand New Car for Her Mother

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHAAHAT MANI PANDEY (@chahatpandey_official)

