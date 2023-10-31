In the latest YRKKH promo, Samridhi Shukla as Akshara’s daughter Abhira wishes upon a meteor shower. Shehzada Dhami as Armaan also makes a wish for his family. However, things take a twist when Abhira marries Armaan, and the Poddar family, led by Anita Raj, isn't pleased with the match. They warn Abhira that the lives of Poddar daughters-in-law are confined to the house. Meanwhile, Ruhi marries Armaan's brother, leaving us to wonder how Abhira will navigate this traditional family's old-fashioned thinking. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Leap Spoiler: AbhiRa Aspires To Pursue a Career in Law, While Akshara Hides a Big Secret From Her.

Watch Latest YRKKH Promo

