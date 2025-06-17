All the ladies out there, Mohsin Khan is single! On Tuesday (June 17), a report by GossipTV suggested that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor will soon be tying the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend. Amid the buzz surrounding his rumoured marriage, Mohsin Khan took to social media and rubbished the rumours. Re-sharing a post about his marriage, the 33-year-old actor wrote, "Fake news bro. Urging all the media outlets @sbsabpnews @tellychakkar to at least confirm before reposting fake news." Check out his post below. ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Actor Mohsin Khan To Tie the Knot With His Non-Celebrity Girlfriend Soon – Reports.

‘YRKKH’ Actor Mohsin Khan Rubbishes His Marriage Rumours

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

