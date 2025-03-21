Ever since its debut in 2020, Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, has consistently maintained its no 1 spot on the TRP (Television Rating Points) charts. As Friday arrives, it's time to check out this week's top TV shows. According to BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council), Anupamaa has reclaimed its top spot with a 2.4 TVR. Surprisingly, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has jumped to second place with a 2.3 TVR, thanks to Tapu and Sonu's wedding sequence. Udne Ki Aasha secured the third position with a 2.2 TVR, while Star Plus' beloved show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) also earned a 2.2 TVR. Hiba Nawab's Jhanak landed in the fifth spot with a 1.8 TVR. Sudhanshu Pandey Addresses Rumoured Rift With ‘Anupamaa’ Co-Star Rupali Ganguly, Says ‘Stories Have Nothing To Do With Reality’.

‘Anupamaa’ Top TRP Report Week 10

