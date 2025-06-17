Television actor Mohsin Khan, best known for his role as Kartik Goenka in Rajan Shahi's popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all set to embark on a new phase in his life. Yes, you heard that right! According to a recent report by Gossip TV, Mohsin Khan will soon be tying the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the news yet. So, before fans start celebrating, it's best to wait for a statement from the actor himself. Mohsin Khan starred opposite Shivangi Joshi in the hit StarPlus show. ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Actor Mohsin Khan Reveals He Suffered Heart Attack in 2023; Opens Up About Fatty Liver Diagnosis.

‘YRKKH’ ACtor Mohsin Khan To Get Married Soon?

