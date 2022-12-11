Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on the channel particularly because of the chemistry between Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as Abhi and Akshara.

Now, as Akshara is pregnant, the duo plans an abortion but as the storyline will progress, Abhi and Akshara will be seen coming to the Goenka mansion with balloons and announcing to the family that they have canceled the abortion and plan to extend their family. Tellychakkar.com shared a video of the same on its social media handle. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Akshara and Abhimanyu Consummate – Reports.

Checkout the video below:

