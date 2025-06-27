The ‘Dame Un Grr’ song trend is ruling the Instagram trends and how. It’s on everyone’s feed. So, of course, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh had to jump on the trend. But this time, she did it with her mother, Nilima Singh, and it was too funny to miss. The actress, who is relatively active on social media, was captured participating in the song trend in front of her mother, whose reaction is relatable to every desi mom—and the daughters. The Instagram reel video of Akshara soon went viral, garnering reactions from her followers. ‘Dame Un Grr’ Reel Template: Viral Song Inspires Transformation Instagram Reels and the Videos Seem Too Much Fun!

Akshara Singh and Her Mother on the ‘Dame Un Grr’ Song Trend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshara singh (@singhakshara)

