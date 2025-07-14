TV actress Hina Khan, who recently got married to Rocky Jaiswal, received a sweet surprise from her close friend and actress Shivangi Joshi. Taking to Instagram, Hina shared a selfie with Shivangi and a picture of the lovely bouquet she sent her. Hina wrote, “Thank you for the lovely flowers, my dearest Shivangi. Please know that I am always here for you, little sister. Big Love.” The touching post was set to Bruno Mars' song Count On. Both actresses share a deep bond and rose to fame through the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina played Akshara, while Shivangi later played Naira and Sirat. Their off-screen friendship continues to win hearts. Hina Khan Wedding Photos: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Star Hina Khan Gets Married to Rocky Jaiswal, Actress Says, 'Our Union Is Forever Sealed in Love' (See Post)

Hina Khan Shares Post on Instagram Story- See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @realhinakhan)

