A video of Nora Fatehi is going viral in which she claimed that Brad Pitt slid into her DMs. The actress in an interview for Grazia India was asked ‘Who Is The Most Famous Person Who Has Slid Into Your DMs?’. To this she responded saying, “The most famous person who slid into my DMs, wait for it, you’re not ready. Brad Pitt.” Well, it took no time for social media users to troll her as the Hollywood actor is neither on Instagram nor on Facebook. Nora Fatehi Dazzles in Silver Bodycon Gown That Channels the Diva in Her Completely; View Pics.

