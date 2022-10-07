Hotness personified! Nora Fatehi oozes oomph in sequinned gown as she took to Instagram to share pics in the stunning outfit. The actress dazzled in the silver bodycon gown that came from the racks of Yousef Al Jasmi. The gown came with an off-shoulder, full-sleeved and thigh-high slit pattern and looked gorgeous AF! Her messy bun, silver accessories and stilettos glammed it up and channeled the diva in her completely. Nora Fatehi's Saree Looks That Are Stunning Pro Max!

View Pics of Nora Fatehi in Silver Bodycon Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

