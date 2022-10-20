Vidyut Jammwal, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal are roped in for a new film titled Crakk. The filming of the movie has already begun in Poland. Check out the cast with clapperboard from the sets below. Vidyut Jammwal Jumps from Balcony to Scaffolding to Click Selfie With Fan (Watch Video).

Crakk Filming Begins:

View Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)