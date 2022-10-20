Vidyut Jammwal, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal are roped in for a new film titled Crakk. The filming of the movie has already begun in Poland. Check out the cast with clapperboard from the sets below. Vidyut Jammwal Jumps from Balcony to Scaffolding to Click Selfie With Fan (Watch Video).
Crakk Filming Begins:
A #RelianceEntertainment presentation, #Crakk is produced by #VidyutJammwal, #ParagSanghvi and #ActionHeroFilms & Team... Co-produced by #AdiSharmaa and #AdityaChowksey... Filming begins in #Poland... 2023 release.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 20, 2022
Super excited for this #Crakk-ing journey! 🔥
Media Release: https://t.co/giBl4CXJ0e@VidyutJammwal @Asli_Jacqueline @rampalarjun @adidatt @ActionHeroFilm1 #PZPictures pic.twitter.com/WiDfMI53f9
— Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) October 20, 2022
