After taking a fan for a ride in his luxurious car, Vidyut Jammwal has once again impressed everyone with his super kind gesture towards another fan. As the actor performed a real-life stunt for a fan he spotted at a construction site. In the video, we get to see Vidyut jumping from his balcony on to the scaffolding just to click a pic with the site worker. Wow! Sanak Movie Review: It’s a Vidyut Jammwal Smash-Show in This Die Hard Ripoff! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

