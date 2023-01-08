Jisoo is gearing up for her solo debut! On January 2, YG Entertainment revealed that the BLACKPINK member is preparing to make her solo debut in 2023. The agency stated, “BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently working hard on recording her solo album. While carrying out a busy world tour schedule since last year, she finished the album jacket photo shoot and worked on music production whenever she could keep the promise to fans. She will greet [fans] soon with good news.” Following Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, Jisoo will be the final BLACKPINK member to make her solo debut. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Goes Viral After Netizens Are Convinced They’ve Spotted The K-Pop Idol’s First Tattoo!

YG reveals that #BLACKPINK’s #JISOO has been working on her debut solo album during the group’s #BORNPINK world tour and that more news about it will be announced soon. 🔗: https://t.co/RyERehg5qp pic.twitter.com/RN4JGhlpEa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2023

