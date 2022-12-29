In Korea, tattoos are still considered as a taboo, but slowly mindsets are changing for good. Now, talking on the same lines, netizens went gaga wen they reportedly spotted BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo's first tattoo, and that's why she's trending. iKON Ends Contract With YG Entertainment After 7 Years; Agency Issues Statement On Kim Jin-hwan, Bobby, Song Yunhyeong, Koo Jun-hoe, Kim Donghyuk, Jung Chan-woo’s Exit.

Check It Out:

BLACKPINK's Jisoo Is Going Viral After Netizens Are Convinced They've Spotted The Idol's First Tattoohttps://t.co/AkUG7tS8YL — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) December 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)