CUET-UG 2024: NTA Extends Registration Deadline Till March 31

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG 2024).

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 26, 2024 05:38 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG 2024). As per the revised schedule, students have until March 31 (9:50 p.m.) to apply for the entrance exam. CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

CUET-UG 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

  • Videos
    Arvind Kejriwal Issues Second Order From ED Custody, Directs Health Department To Ensure Availability Of Medicines And Tests In Mohalla Clinics Arvind Kejriwal Issues Second Order From ED Custody, Directs Health Department To Ensure Availability Of Medicines And Tests In Mohalla Clinics
    • Close
    Search

    CUET-UG 2024: NTA Extends Registration Deadline Till March 31

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) today extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG 2024).

    Socially Team Latestly| Mar 26, 2024 05:38 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG 2024). As per the revised schedule, students have until March 31 (9:50 p.m.) to apply for the entrance exam. CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

    CUET-UG 2024

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    CUET 2024 CUET UG CUET-UG 2024 Live Breaking News Headlines NTA
    You might also like
    CISCE Postpones Class 12 Psychology Board Exam Citing Loss of Question Paper Packet
    Education

    CISCE Postpones Class 12 Psychology Board Exam Citing Loss of Question Paper Packet
    Punjab: Rashly-Driven Speeding Truck Overturns, Crushes Biker to Death; Horrific Accident Video Surfaces
    News

    Punjab: Rashly-Driven Speeding Truck Overturns, Crushes Biker to Death; Horrific Accident Video Surfaces
    Tags:
    CUET 2024 CUET UG CUET-UG 2024 Live Breaking News Headlines NTA
    You might also like
    CISCE Postpones Class 12 Psychology Board Exam Citing Loss of Question Paper Packet
    Education

    CISCE Postpones Class 12 Psychology Board Exam Citing Loss of Question Paper Packet
    Punjab: Rashly-Driven Speeding Truck Overturns, Crushes Biker to Death; Horrific Accident Video Surfaces
    News

    Punjab: Rashly-Driven Speeding Truck Overturns, Crushes Biker to Death; Horrific Accident Video Surfaces
    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Independent Candidate Noor Mohammed Arrives at Nomination Centre in Coimbatore Wearing Garland Made of Chillies and Capsicums (Watch Video)
    Viral

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Independent Candidate Noor Mohammed Arrives at Nomination Centre in Coimbatore Wearing Garland Made of Chillies and Capsicums (Watch Video)
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar's NCP Fields Sunil Tatkare from Raigad
    Politics

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar's NCP Fields Sunil Tatkare from Raigad
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Shikhar Dhawan
    50K+ searches
    Baltimore
    20K+ searches
    CUET UG 2024 Registration
    20K+ searches
    IPL Full schedule 2024
    20K+ searches
    Andrew Huberman
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    u-grandson-of-former-punjab-cm-beant-singh-from-ludhiana-constituency-joins-bjp-watch-video-5847471.html" title="Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, Grandson of Former Punjab CM Beant Singh, From Ludhiana Constituency Joins BJP (Watch Video)" class="rhs_story_title_alink">

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, Grandson of Former Punjab CM Beant Singh, From Ludhiana Constituency Joins BJP (Watch Video)

  • Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Welcome Their First Child; New Parents Spotted Taking a Stroll With Their Baby (See Pics)

  • Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Mother Killed, Son Injured As Speeding Car Drags Scooty for Several Meters in Paschim Vihar, Probe Underway

  • American Diabetes Alert Day 2024 Date, History & Significance: Everything To Know About the Day Dedicated to Raising Awareness About Diabetes

  • Andrew Huberman Case: Neuroscientist and Famous Podcaster Accused of Manipulation and Infidelity

  • Panguni Uthiram 2024 Wishes: WhatsApp Status, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Festival of South India

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Shikhar Dhawan
    50K+ searches
    Baltimore
    20K+ searches
    CUET UG 2024 Registration
    20K+ searches
    IPL Full schedule 2024
    20K+ searches
    Andrew Huberman
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    Currency Price Change
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    gamingly