CUET-UG 2024: NTA Extends Registration Deadline Till March 31

The National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG 2024). As per the revised schedule, students have until March 31 (9:50 p.m.) to apply for the entrance exam. CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

CUET-UG 2024

The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended to 31st March 2024 (Up to 09:50 P.M.) pic.twitter.com/CIg4YwysAi — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

