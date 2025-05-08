Following the launch of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces on Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on Wednesday, May 7, schools and anganwadis in Jodhpur have been ordered to remain closed on Thursday, May 8. "In view of the current situation, Jodhpur administration announces a holiday in all private and government schools and Anganwadis from today till further orders," Jodhpur District Collector Gaurav Agarwal said. India launched precision target strikes under Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It struck nine terrorist base camps in the action in response to the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Operation Sindoor: Centre To Call All-Party Meeting At 11:00 AM Today To Brief Political Leaders on Precision Strikes by Armed Forces at Terror Camps in Pakistan.

Jodhpur School Holiday on May 8 After India's Operation Sindoor

Rajasthan | In view of the current situation, Jodhpur administration announces a holiday in all private and government schools and Anganwadis from today till further orders: District Collector Gaurav Agarwal pic.twitter.com/7gVLfVhA7c — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

