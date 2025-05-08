Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced that all schools, colleges, and universities—government, private, and aided—across the state will remain shut for the next three days. The decision, shared via a tweet, comes in response to the devolving situation and prioritises the safety of students and staff. Authorities continue to monitor developments closely and will issue further instructions as needed. India Intercepts 8 Missiles Fired From Pakistan Towards Jammu and Kashmir: Defence Sources.

Punjab School Holiday

In view of the evolving situation, it is hereby ordered that all Schools, Colleges, and Universities — Government, Private, and Aided — across entire Punjab shall remain completely closed for the next three days — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) May 8, 2025

