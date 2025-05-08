Indian air defence units successfully intercepted eight missiles launched from Pakistan targeting key areas in Jammu and Kashmir, including Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia, according to defence sources. The attempted strike marks a significant escalation in cross-border tensions amid ongoing hostilities between the two nations. Timely detection and interception by India’s defence systems prevented any damage or casualties. The attack follows a wave of drone and rocket threats from across the border, raising concerns over continued Pakistani aggression along the International Border. Jammu and Kashmir: Government Suspends Internet Services Across Union Territory as Pakistani Drones Intercepted.

India Intercepts 8 Missiles Fired From Pakistan

Eight missiles fired from Pakistan towards Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia were all intercepted by Indian Air Defence units: Defence sources pic.twitter.com/49gvQunDgu — IANS (@ians_india) May 8, 2025

