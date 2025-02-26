The Telangana government has mandated that all schools in the state, including those affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, and IB boards, teach Telugu as a compulsory language. The new policy will be implemented starting from the 2025-26 academic year for class 9 and class 10 students and from the 2026-27 academic year for class 10 students. Telangana Government Holiday List 2025: State Govt Announces All Dates for Official Holidays on Account of Various Festivities and Observances, Complete Details Here.

Telangana Makes Telugu Compulsory in Schools

