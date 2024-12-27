With the curtains drawing on 2024, the Telangana state government has announced the list of general and optional holidays for 2025. According to a notification from the General Administration Department, Telangana state government offices will observe 27 general holidays in 2025. The offices will remain closed on designated public holidays, second Saturdays, and Sundays. However, February 8, 2025 (Second Saturday), will be a working day in lieu of January 1, 2025, which has been declared a public holiday. In addition to the general holidays, state government employees can avail themselves of up to five optional holidays from a provided list, regardless of their religious affiliations. The holidays include major festivals and occasions such as Ugadi, Eid, Sankranti, Independence Day, Christmas, and more. Scroll down to view the list of holidays granted by the Telangana government for the New Year 2025. Bank Holidays in 2025: From Festivals to National Holidays and More, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates for Upcoming Year.

Telangana Government Holiday List 2025

#Hyderabad---#Telangana Government announces 2025 #holidays list Here is the complete list of holidays published in the #Telangana State Gazette and shared with all departments. pic.twitter.com/meQJMCKOK8 — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) December 27, 2024

Telangana 2025 Holidays Out The #Telangana Government has announced its 2025 holiday list, including major festivals and optional holidays for employees. pic.twitter.com/20N2heT5Jq — Urooj Turabi (@uroojturabi5) December 27, 2024

