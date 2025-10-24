Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu reacted to a chart showing the contribution of Indian immigrants to their host countries over 30 years. He said, "Indian immigrants make the highest fiscal contribution to their host nation, as the chart below shows." The chart was shared by Daniel Di Martino, holding PhD in Economics and a fellow at Manhattan Institute, saying, "Crazy people on X are bashing Indian immigrants, but my new research published today finds that Indians are the best major country-of-origin group of immigrants." He highlighted that an average Indian immigrant—or their descendants would save the US federal government USD 1.7 million over 30 years. Vembu added, "I hope India retains its best talent in the next generation. India also should attract some of the talent that has left. From the migrant perspective, why stay where you are not welcome? Bharat Mata wants you, needs you, and welcomes you!" Google ALU and AMED APIs: Tech Giant Expands Its India-First Agricultural Landscape Understanding API, Agriculture Monitoring and Event Detection to More Countries.

Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Says 'Indian Immigrants Make the Highest Fiscal Contribution to Their Host Nation'

