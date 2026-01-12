Washington, January 12: The U.S. State Department has revoked more than 100,000 foreign visas over the past year, marking an all-time record in immigration enforcement. The surge, which more than doubles 2024 figures, follows a January 2025 executive order signed by President Donald Trump aimed at reinstating stricter vetting rules and expanded post-issuance checks. Official data indicates that 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialized worker visas were among those cancelled. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott confirmed that these specific cases involved individuals who had encounters with U.S. law enforcement. Cited offenses included driving under the influence, assault, and drug possession. While business and tourist overstays accounted for the bulk of the revocations, the Trump administration emphasized that the "continuous vetting" system is designed to bolster national security. Additional reviews are expected to continue throughout 2026. Iran Protests: US President Donald Trump Says ‘Iran Wants To Negotiate’ As Death Toll Rises Above 540 (Watch Video).

Trump Administration Scraps Over 1 Lakh Visas

🚨BREAKING: The State Department has now revoked over 100,000 visas, including some 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialized visas for individuals who had encounters with U.S. law enforcement for criminal activity. We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe. pic.twitter.com/wuHVltw1bV — Department of State (@StateDept) January 12, 2026

