The US Department of Homeland Security has entered a shutdown after lawmakers failed to pass a funding measure before the midnight Friday deadline, leaving over 260,000 employees affected. Baseline funding for the department expired as lawmakers departed for a week long recess without reaching an agreement. Democrats have demanded legal reforms to regulate federal immigration officers following the fatal shooting of two US citizens in Minneapolis, insisting changes must be enacted before approving fresh funds. This marks the third government shutdown in recent months, though it is limited to DHS and does not impact other federal agencies. The department oversees immigration enforcement, disaster response, border protection and airport security, making the disruption significant despite its narrower scope. US Government Enters Partial Shutdown After Funding Deadline Missed.

