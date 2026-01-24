Federal officers shot a person in south Minneapolis on Saturday, January 24, amid the Donald Trump administration’s ongoing immigration enforcement operation, local officials said. Law enforcement sources told Fox News the incident involved US Border Patrol and that the suspect was armed with a firearm and two magazines, though details on injuries and the circumstances remain unconfirmed as authorities continue probing the scene. The City of Minneapolis acknowledged awareness of the shooting and urged residents to stay clear of the area while more information is gathered. The incident adds to rising tensions in the city following earlier confrontations between federal agents and residents during the expanded immigration crackdown. Donald Trump Threatens Insurrection Act Invocation Amid Minneapolis Protests Against ICE Operations.

Armed Suspect Shot in Minneapolis

NEW: The Department of Homeland Security says the suspect who was shot by federal agents in Minneapolis was armed with a gun, according to Fox News. Video footage shows agents struggling with the man before a shot was fired. "The suspect was armed with a gun, which has been… pic.twitter.com/LbzoIaGaKr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 24, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Fox News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)