A video of a golden retriever trying to bite off a tiger's ear has surfaced online. The viral video shows the dog has a firm grasp on the tiger’s ear, and it appears it wants to bite off the big cat's ear. A lion is also seen nearby. It tries to intervene, but then decides to stay away from the fight. It seems the lion doesn't want to get involved. ‘Excuse me, khidki khol denge’: Video of IndiGo Flight Passenger's hilarious request to Air hostess For Spitting Out Gutka Goes Viral

Watch The Viral Video Of Dog Biting Tiger :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal Power (@animals_powers)

