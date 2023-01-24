A hilarious video is going viral on social media these days. The video shows a man apparently mixing gutka or tobacco in his hand. He calls a flight attendant and asks if she could open the window so that he could spit the gutka out of the window. He said "Excuse me, khidki khol denge, gutka thukna hai," the flyer says. His hilarious request makes the air hostess laugh. The incident reportedly took place on an IndiGo flight. Harsh Goenka Shares Gujarat School's Creative Ad For Maths Teacher; Solve This Equation to Apply For The Job (View Tweet)

Watch the Hillarious Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Govind Sharma ji 🧿 (@govindsharma5906)

