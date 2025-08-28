The Kerala State Lotteries will shortly announce the Karunya Plus KN-587 weekly lottery results of today, August 28. Kerala lottery players who bought tickets for the Karunya Plus KN-587 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming below to know the winners' names. Participants can also view Karunya Plus KN-587 lottery results and winning numbers at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. In addition to the Karunya Plus lottery, Kerala State lotteries host a variety of lotteries, including Bhagyathara, Sthree Sakthi, Samrudhi, Suvarna Keralam, etc. Stay tuned to know the winners of Thursday's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 28, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-587 Lottery Live Streaming Below

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)