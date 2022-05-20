The Directorate of Art of Maharashtra State on Friday declared the results for the Intermediate Drawing grade exam 2022. Candidates can check the results on doa.maharashtra.gov.in and dge.doamh.in or click on the direct link here. The results of the Elementary drawing exam will be declared on May 23.

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)