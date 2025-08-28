Today's results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Mahanadi Thursday weekly lottery will be declared shortly. Lottery players participating in the Dear Mahanadi Thursday weekly lottery of today, August 28, can watch the live streaming here, as the winners' names of Thursday's lucky draw will be announced soon. The results of the Dear Mahanadi Thursday weekly lottery will be announced from Kohima in Nagaland. It is worth noting that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland, where the Dear Mahanadi Thursday lottery is being played today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 28, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Mahanadi Thursday Weekly Lottery of Today Below:

