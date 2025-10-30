The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the Dear Mahanadi Thursday weekly lottery results of today, October 30. Those who are taking part in the Dear Mahanadi Thursday weekly lottery of today can watch the live streaming below, as the winners' names will be declared shortly. The Dear Mahanadi Thursday weekly lottery results will be announced from Nagaland's Kohima. An offline paper lottery, the Dear lottery is run by the government of Nagaland State Lotteries. Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, where the Dear Mahanadi Thursday weekly lottery is being played today. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Thursday's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 30, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of Dear Mahanadi Thursday Lottery Below:

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)