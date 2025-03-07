The Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the Dear Meghna Friday weekly lottery results of today, March 7, from 1 PM onwards. Nagaland lottery players who purchased Dear Meghna Friday weekly lottery tickets can watch the live streaming here to know the lucky draw winners' names. An offline paper lottery, Dear lottery is run by the government of Nagaland State Lotteries. The winner of the Dear Meghna Friday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore while the seller of the 1st prize ticket will get INR 5 lakh. In addition to Dear Meghna, Nagaland State Lotteries also host Dear Sandpiper, Dear Mahanadi, Dear Pelican, Dear Finch, Dear Dwarka lotteries to name a few. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming:

